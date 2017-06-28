Ohio budget with Medicaid trims up for vote in legislature

A new two-year state budget slated for a vote in the Ohio legislature is setting up for a likely showdown over Medicaid expansion.



Ohio lawmakers in the Republican-controlled House and Senate are slated to vote on the budget Wednesday.



It includes a freeze on Medicaid expansion enrollment next year that could face a veto from Gov. John Kasich.



The governor's office says freezing Medicaid enrollment could mean that as many as 500,000 low-income adults will lose health insurance coverage.



Lawmakers are cutting it close this year. A committee with members from the House and Senate cleared the compromise budget plan late Tuesday.



The budget outlines spending for about $65 billion in state tax dollars and billions more in federal funds.



The governor must sign the budget by midnight Friday.

