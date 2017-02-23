Ohio Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor files to run for governor

Ohio statehouse (Photo: WKYC)

COLUMBUS - Ohio Lt. Governor Mary Taylor took the next step towards running for Governor of Ohio by formally filing paperwork and designating a treasurer, according to a Thursday news release.

The name of the new committee is Mary Taylor for Governor.

Her treasurer is Rick Fedorovich. What does designating a treasurer mean?

That Taylor can formally begin campaigning, discussing issues, meeting with Ohio grassroots and civic leaders, raising money and soliciting public support, according to the release.

The Republican primary is more than a year away, with the General Election on Nov. 6, 2018.

In the news release, Taylor said, “First, we are blessed to live in an amazing country where conservative reform is coming, and I’m ready to lead this fight in Ohio. I care deeply about our state, our people, and the future we can build by working together. We turned Ohio in a new direction and we’ve seen what’s possible in our communities when we rein in government, put people first, and ensure everyone has a fair shot at the American Dream. My priorities are jobs, strengthening families, fixing education and cutting red tape so government is accountable. I want the job of serving Ohioans as our next Governor and this is an important step forward.”

Ohio Governor John Kasich is term-limited.

