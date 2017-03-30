Ohio tea party to Trump: Stop attacking conservatives

(Photo: Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – More than a dozen of Ohio’s leading conservative activists fired off a letter to President Trump on Thursday asking him to back off his attacks on the House Freedom Caucus.

The letter, from 20 tea party leaders and Republican stalwarts across Ohio, came after Trump publicly threatened to defeat members of the Freedom Caucus in the 2018 midterm elections. The Freedom Caucus is a group of about three dozen arch-conservatives in the House, including Rep. Jim Jordan of Urbana.

The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don't get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2017

“We respectfully ask you to stand with our conservative heroes in the Freedom Caucus, along with other conservatives in the House and Senate,” the Ohio contingent wrote in their letter. “Please work with members of the Freedom Caucus, not against them.”

Among those signing the letter were Ann Becker, president of the Cincinnati Tea Party, and Lori Viars, vice president of Warren County Right To Life.

Trump attacked the Freedom Caucus lawmakers after they helped torpedo the GOP Obamacare repeal bill last week, which the president and House GOP leaders had championed as their best chance to kill the 2010 Affordable Care Act. Trump's jab raised the specter of a bruising internal GOP fight.

“We felt he was going a little bit too far,” Tom Zawistowski, of the Portage County TEA Party, said of Trump’s threat. He said the Freedom Caucus “saved the president” from a bill that would have been “an albatross around his neck.”

“We just think maybe he’s putting some blame where he should putting some thanks,” he said.

The letter, while politely worded, signals that conservatives will not sit quietly on the sidelines if Trump abandons hard-core GOP principals and takes a more pragmatic route that involves working with Democrats.

Here is the full letter and the list of signers:

Open Letter to President Trump from Ohio conservative leaders

Dear Mr. President,

We, the undersigned conservative leaders in the swing state of Ohio, voted for you and worked hard to bring others to the polls to elect you last November. We want to see you succeed in Making America Great Again! We appreciate much of what you have already done in the first few months of your administration.

However, we respectfully ask you to stand with our conservative heroes in the Freedom Caucus, along with other conservatives in the House and Senate. These patriots are working to keep the campaign promises that you — and they — made to us.

Please work with members of the Freedom Caucus, not against them, to ensure you are all successful in keeping your campaign promises and "draining the swamp." Mr. President, we are praying for your success as you work to rebuild our nation.

Respectfully,

Ann Becker, Butler County for Trump co-chair; Cincinnati Tea Party president; GOP State Central Committee member

Tom Zawistowski, "We the People" Convention president; Portage County TEA Party

Janet Folger Porter, Faith2Action president; Trump general election volunteer

State Rep. Candice Keller, Butler County Trump volunteer; Ohio House Dist. 53

State Rep. Nino Vitale, Ohio House Dist. 85 (Champaign, Shelby & Logan Co.)

Kirsten Hill, Ohio Liberty Coalition president

Mike Lyons, Ohio Liberty Coalition board member

State Rep. Paul Zeltwanger, Ohio House District 54 (Warren, Hamilton & Butler Co.)

John McAvoy, Toledo Tea Party president

State Rep. John Becker, Ohio House District 65 (Clermont Co.)

Terri Iannetta, Summit County Tea Party president

Jim Green, North Central Ohio Conservatives, Inc. president

Mary Ellen Buechter, Miami County Liberty vice-president

Jim & Jennifer Hiles, Hocking Hill TEA Party Patriots co-founders

Jeff Malek, Medina TEA Party Patriots president

Anne Kaczmarek, Liberty Camp for Kids president

Barbara Burkard, Miami Valley Citizens Info

T.J. Honerlaw, Warren Co. Republican Party Central Committee

Lisa Cooper, Republican State Central Committee, District 26tee vice-chairman; Trump general election volunteer

Lori Viars, Conservative Republican Leadership Committee board member; Trump Campaign general election volunteer; Warren Co. Right To Life vice-president

