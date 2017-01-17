Ohio to Trump: Change something. Anything.

Change something, Donald Trump. Anything.

The swing state that picks presidents is sending the nation’s most unpredictable leader-elect to Washington with a broad mandate. Ohioans will accept any change, really, they told reporters for the USA Today Network – especially more jobs and better health care. Still, they said, Trump deserves a lenience to take on Washington politicians, to make his own way, and he deserves time. Maybe even eight years.

“It’s going to take more than four years to get stuff like that done. I mean, it took (President Barack) Obama eight years to kinda screw the whole world up, and I voted for him twice,” said Jeremie Clifford, who manages an auto parts store in Monroe County and voted for Trump in 2016. “Everybody deserves a second term.”

How will Ohioans know if Trump’s approach is working? On this, they were also vague. They want their lives to be better, they said. Even more than that, the lives of their neighbors. Their kids.

Ahead of Trump’s inauguration Friday, reporters visited three Ohio counties: Ottawa on Lake Erie, the most bellwether county in the ultimate bellwether state; Monroe on the Ohio River, where Trump saw his biggest percentage-point pickup over 2012 voting totals; and Hamilton, home to Cincinnati, one of only a few counties where voters’ rejection of Trump and embrace of Hillary Clinton topped percentages from 2012. Today we present Ottawa with the other two to come in the next few days.

The ultimate swing state’s longing for change, especially for working-class white families, comes with a tricky element. Ohio’s governor, a longtime Trump critic, is warning the state’s economy is slowing down, on the verge of a recession. The national expansion can’t last forever, say John Kasich and national experts alike.

So if better job opportunities don’t surface, if they don’t like their health care options? If Trump doesn’t build a border wall paid for by Mexico?

Most of Trump’s campaign promises aren’t deal-breakers, people said. “I would have to see if he changed anything,” said Cassie Lee, a 21-year-old cook from Monroe County. “I just wanted somebody different.”

Can Trump ‘literally’ add jobs?: Ottawa County

Bill Rigoni looks around Port Clinton and knows what’s missing. So the one-time Obama supporter voted for Trump.

“If we can literally get some companies to come back here and start to open up some manufacturing, I think that is what this country needs,” said Rigoni, 43, who owns Northern Exposure Gallery on a tourist drag near Lake Erie.

That’s a big if. And if Trump doesn’t deliver?

“If I don’t see the economy rolling in a positive direction,” Rigoni said, Trump might not get his vote in four years.

Ottawa County, which has picked the winner of every presidential race in Ohio since 1944, does have manufacturing, although it accounts for a smaller portion of the county’s jobs than in decades past. Here, the economy has increasingly relied on summer tourists drawn to towns like Port Clinton on the scenic shore of Lake Erie.

Unemployment has improved overall, although the rates swing wildly because of the area’s reliance on warm-weather tourist business – with strong employment during the summer and high unemployment in the winter months. In 2016, unemployment was as high as 9.7 percent in January, dropping to 4.6 percent in August, according to state figures.

Residents want more stable jobs.

Rigoni and others who support Trump say they’ve already seen economic improvements since the election, although they sometimes can’t state them specifically. And it’s too early to track those economic statistics.

Others are still waiting.

Few high-paying jobs are available for young people in Ottawa County, said Dennis Cook, a 56-year-old machinist from Mansfield, whose 17-year-old and 20-year-old sons live with their mother in Port Clinton. It’s about getting year-round work that pays enough to support a life and a family, he said.

“You can’t do that work at Wal-Mart or a restaurant or Jet Express,” a ferry company, Cook said. “And most of the work is seasonal.”

Cook, a Trump supporter, said he is hopeful the president-elect can bring more good jobs to the area, but says a significant jump in high-paying manufacturing jobs in Ottawa County might be an unrealistic expectation.

“This is a tourist town,” he said. “Trump believes he can turn a lot around, but you can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear. It’s just not here.”

If Trump can keep his campaign promises of lowering health care costs, bringing more manufacturing jobs to the country, tightening the U.S. borders and strengthening the military, Cook said he’ll continue to support the president.

Widespread change is out of reach for Trump, said Abby Moore, a 37-year old stay-at-home mother who voted for Clinton.

“I want change. Something has to change, not just with our political system but with our world, toward more kindness and taking care of each other better,” said Moore, bouncing a baby boy on her hip. “I think it’s pretty much going to be more of the same, because Donald Trump is not a politician, but a billionaire, a multi-billionaire. And he’s not going to be looking out for the needs of those who have less. I really don’t think he cares as much as he pretends he does.

“I would be happy to be proven wrong, though.”

