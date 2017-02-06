Ohio woman tries offbeat tactic to sway Portman on DeVos

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (Photo: Enquirer file) (Photo: Hansen, Amy)

WASHINGTON - After Sen. Rob Portman announced he would support Besty DeVos to be the Secretary of Education, Liz Plotnick-Snay started looking for a way to change the Ohio Republican’s mind.

The Columbus-based business consultant settled on a “Go Fund Me” page asking like-minded Ohioans to try to match the approximately $50,000 in campaign contributions that DeVos and her family members have donated to Portman’s two Senate campaigns.

“If Betsy DeVos can buy Senator Portman's vote, we should be allowed to do the same,” she writes on the page, which has raised about $4,600 so far.

Opponents of DeVos need just one Republican vote to sink her nomination, which is controversial because of her lack of experience in the public school system and her support for private charter schools and vouchers.

Portman announced on Thursday that he would support her.

“I support Betsy DeVos for Secretary of Education because during the confirmation process she committed to strongly support public education and because of her support for local control, instead of having the federal government dictate education policy at the state and local level," Portman said in his statement last week.

Plotnick-Snay said she hasn’t given up on persuading him. She said her own family’s experience attending public schools has made her passionate about killing DeVos’ nomination.

“The way she focuses so much on private schools and charters, it just makes a bigger divide in the haves and have nots,” she said. “Until (Portman) makes his vote, his decision isn’t final--or so we hope.”

She said she will give the money to the Ohio Federation of Teachers in Portman’s name if he changes his mind. If he sticks to his “yes” vote, she will donate the money in the name of all the donors who have contributed.

Portman's spokesman said he would not accept any of the money from the "go fund me" page anyway. And he said donations don't sway the Terrace Park Republican.

“Rob is an independent voice for Ohio and he makes decisions based on what he believes is in the state’s best interest. Period," said Portman spokesman Kevin Smith.

Meanwhile, rallies and protests aimed at Portman continue. A protest is planned outside Portman's office at noon today. Another one is planned for Hyde Park at 5 p.m.

