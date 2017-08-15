Popular 'Pod Save America' podcast tour coming to Cleveland

PASADENA, CA - JULY 29: (L-R) Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor at Politicon at Pasadena Convention Center on July 29, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Politicon) (Photo: John Sciulli, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - The 'Obama Bros' are hitting the road.

And they're coming to Cleveland.

On Monday, former Barack Obama administration staff members Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Tommy Vietor and Dan Pfeiffer announced a 10-stop tour of their popular "Pod Save America," which will include a stop in Cleveland. The tour, titled 'Pod Tours America,' will come to the Ohio Theater at Playhouse Square on Oct. 8.

Originally hosted by Favreau and Pfeiffer under the name "Keepin' it 1600," the left-leaning podcast rose to prominence in the months leading up to the 2016 presidential election. The show later broke off from its original host website, The Ringer, with Favreau forming Crooked Media alongside Lovett and Vietor.

All four co-hosts carry sizable Twitter followings, especially Favreau, who served as Obama's head speechwriter from 2005-13. Unsurprisingly, each has been critical of President Donald Trump, since his election last November.

Select packages for the show will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m., with tickets for the general public being released Friday at 12 p.m. You can check out the Playhouse Square website for more information on pricing and packages.

