Portman: Trump's immigration ban 'not properly vetted'

WASHINGTON—Sen. Rob Portman criticized President Trump’s ban on immigration by citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries, saying on Sunday that it was “not properly vetted” and should be stayed until Congress can get involved.

“You have an extreme vetting proposal that didn’t get the vetting it should have had, and as a result, in the implementation we’ve seen some problems,” Portman, R-Ohio, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday.

But Portman did not give a clear answer to questions about what should happen next and or whether he viewed the proposal as consistent with American values.

“I think we should slow down,” Portman said. He noted that a judge has stayed Trump’s executive order, preventing it from being fully implemented.

“I think that’s appropriate,” Portman said of the court ruling. “Let’s allow those people who have come here legally to this country to get out of detention.”

Portman noted, for example, that a doctor from Sudan who works at the Cleveland Clinic was reportedly detained in New York when she was trying to return to Ohio. Cleveland.com reported that Dr. Suha Abushamma has a visa to work in the United States, but she was refused entry and sent back to the Middle East.

“We have a Cleveland Clinic doctor last night who was apparently turned away,” Portman said. “That’s not the way to do it … She’s been properly vetted.”

Portman said the Trump administration needs to work with Congress on steps the U.S. can take to tighten the screening process for immigrants.

“We ought to do it in a way that’s consistent with our values and consistent with our national security,” Portman said.

“We are this beacon of hope and opportunity for the rest of the world,” the Ohio Republican added. “That’s our self-image. It’s also an important part of foreign policy.”

When asked if he wanted to see Trump’s action undone, Portman did not directly answer.

“Let’s take a look at the entire situation,” Portman said. “We ought to all take a deep breath.”

Portman also warned Trump not to lift sanctions on Russia. He said he would push legislation to make those sanctions part of U.S. law--thus blocking the president from easing those economic penalties without congressional authorization.

"The fact is Russia continues to take actions … that are not consistent with with our national security," Portman said, citing its annexation of Crimea and threatening stance toward Ukraine. "We need to stand up."

