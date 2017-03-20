WKYC
Close

President Trump not apologizing for wiretapping claims

WKYC 6:16 AM. EDT March 21, 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Despite demands from a variety of political leaders, President Trump is not apologizing for making his wiretapping allegations against President Obama.

Shortly after FBI Director James Comey declared there is no evidence of the wiretapping claims Monday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked if President Trump should “withdraw that accusation and apologize.”

“No. We started a hearing. It’s still ongoing,” Spicer said. “And, as Chairman Nunes mentioned, this is one in a series of hearings that will be happening. As I noted last week, there’s also a lot of interesting news coming out of that in terms of the activities that have gone on to reveal the information on American citizens that have been part of this, particularly General Flynn. There’s a lot of things that aren’t being covered in this hearing that I think are interesting that -- since it’s ongoing, I’ll leave that for now. But I think there’s a lot of areas that still need to be covered. There’s a lot of information that still needs to be discussed.”

Among those demanding President Trump retract his accusations include Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Martin Heinrich.

“Let’s just grow up,” Pelosi tweeted. “President Trump cannot be allowed to feel as if he can simply say whatever he wants, despite a lack of evidence.”

 

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Here's what we know from the House hearing with FBI Director James Comey

WKYC

FBI director: No evidence President Trump was wiretapped

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories