President Trump promises 'fire and fury' amid North Korea threats

Aug. 8, 2017: 'North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen. He has been very threatening beyond a normal statement. And as I said they will be met with fire, fury and f

WKYC 5:21 AM. EDT August 09, 2017

