President Trump says he and President Obama really ‘get along'

President Donald Trump says he and his predecessor genuinely like each other despite the vicious 2016 campaign.

Trump tells Fox News Channel's Bill O'Reilly in an interview taped Friday that, "It's a very strange phenomena," but he and former President Obama really "get along."

He adds: "I don't know if he'll admit this, but he likes me. I like him."

Trump and Obama spent months hurling insults during Trump's campaign against Democrat Hillary Clinton. Trump wrongly claimed Obama had founded the Islamic State group, while Obama said Trump wasn't qualified to lead the country.

Nonetheless, Trump says that after all that vitriol, the two were able to "hop into the car" and drive down Pennsylvania Avenue together during his inauguration with no ill will.

He says, "Politics is amazing."

