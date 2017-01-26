President Trump says waterboarding absolutely works

(Photo: Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump is repeating his argument that waterboarding absolutely works and says opposition to it "seems so foolish and so naive."

Trump was pressed on his assessment of the so-called enhanced interrogation technique, which stimulates drowning, in an interview airing on Fox News Channel's "Hannity" Thursday night.

Trump points to radical extremists who "go into a club and they machine gun everybody down. And then, they were not allowed to waterboard?"

He says, "it seems so foolish and so naive. "

Many intelligence and military officials dispute Trump's claim that harsh interrogation methods are effective in getting critical intelligence from detainees.

But Trump says he has no doubt waterboarding works and questions whether it is "torture."

Trump has said he will follow the advice of Defense Secretary James Mattis.

