President Trump targets 'fake' media before Putin meeting

(Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is tweeting that he's looking forward to his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at an international summit in Hamburg, Germany. Trump says in the tweet there is "much to discuss."

The highly anticipated meeting will happen later in the day.

The encounter is coming at a pivotal time in U.S.-Russian relations. Trump will be closely watched to see if he confronts Putin over Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

I look forward to all meetings today with world leaders, including my meeting with Vladimir Putin. Much to discuss.#G20Summit #USA🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

Other issues like Syria, the Ukraine and terrorism are expected to be discussed.

Early Friday morning, President Trump also targeted the "fake" media on Twitter.

"I will represent our country well and fight for its interests! Fake News Media will never cover me accurately but who cares! We will #MAGA!"

I will represent our country well and fight for its interests! Fake News Media will never cover me accurately but who cares! We will #MAGA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

© 2017 Associated Press