President Trump vows ‘fire and fury' amid North Korea threats

(Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

President Donald Trump says that North Korea "had best not make any more threats to the United States" or "they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."

Trump issued the warning during a briefing on opioid addiction at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Here’s President Trump’s full statement:

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen. He has been very threatening beyond a normal statement. And as I said they will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before.”

A Japanese defense paper and a U.S. media report said Tuesday that North Korea may have successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles.

That's a key benchmark in the country's attempt to become a full-fledged nuclear power.

The North's military has claimed it was examining plans for attacking the U.S. territory of Guam.

Washington's alarm over North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's pursuit of a nuclear capability has intensified in the past month after the North conducted two tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles last month.

New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English says President Trump's comments about North Korea are "not helpful" and more likely to escalate the situation than to settle it.

© 2017 Associated Press