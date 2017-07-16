WKYC
President Trump's six-month approval rating sets record low

WKYC 6:00 AM. EDT July 17, 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Donald Trump begins the week with a 36 percent approval rating, the lowest in 70 years for a president six months into the job.

His approval rating dropped six percent since the 100-day mark in April, according to the new Washington Post / ABC News poll.

President Trump tweeted about the poll results Sunday.

“The ABC/Washington Post Poll, even though almost 40% is not bad at this time, was just about the most inaccurate poll around election time!”

Both President Barack Obama and President George W. Bush had an approval of 59 percent at the six-month mark.

