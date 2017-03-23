Republicans' Obamacare repeal bill is still in flux as House vote looms

House Speaker Paul Ryan walks to his office on Capitol Hill on March 23, 2017. (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP)

House Republicans continued to negotiate changes Thursday to their legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare even as leaders have promised a floor vote on the bill by the end of the day.

The conservative House Freedom Caucus — led by North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows — announced Wednesday they had enough "no" votes to kill the bill, because members felt it did not go far enough in repealing the mandates established in the Affordable Care Act.

That touched off a flurry of negotiations into the night and continuing Thursday morning over changes that could still be made to win their support.

Among other things, the group is pushing for language that would eliminate "essential health benefits" — 10 services Obamacare plans are required to cover, including prescription drugs, hospitalization and maternity care. House leaders had said originally that these provisions could not be added to the bill because it has to remain strictly focused on budget issues to get through the Senate under special procedures that require only 51 votes and do not allow for a Democratic filibuster. On Wednesday evening, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said the Senate parliamentarian had told him the insurance provisions would not necessarily violate those budget procedures.

Freedom Caucus members were scheduled to meet with President Trump at the White House on Thursday, and the broader House Republicans delayed their planned morning meeting.

Meanwhile, Republicans are in danger of losing the support of moderates in their caucus. Reps. Charlie Dent, R-Pa., Frank LoBiondo, R-N.J., and Chris Smith, R-N.J., announced Wednesday that they will vote "no" on the bill, joining a growing list of GOP lawmakers who said they are concerned the plan will raise costs for their constituents, particularly seniors.

With Democrats unified in opposition to the bill, the legislation will not pass if more than 22 Republicans vote against it.

Thursday is the seventh anniversary of passage of the Affordable Care Act, and former president Barack Obama issued a statement defending the law and its achievements. "If Republicans are serious about lowering costs while expanding coverage to those who need it, and if they’re prepared to work with Democrats and objective evaluators in finding solutions that accomplish those goals — that’s something we all should welcome," he wrote. "But we should start from the baseline that any changes will make our health care system better, not worse for hardworking Americans. That should always be our priority. "

