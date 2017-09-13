WKYC
Close

Prosecutor drops charges for 2 men arrested at Cleveland RNC protest

Associated Press , WKYC 5:21 AM. EDT September 14, 2017

CLEVELAND (AP) - Charges have been dropped against two men who were previously accused of hitting police officers during a flag-burning protest at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland last year.

The two men, 24-year-old Dominique Knox and 38-year-old Joseph Scogin had pleaded not guilty to striking officers during a flag-burning protest. Cleveland.com reports the defendants' lawyers announced Wednesday that the county prosecutor had dropped charges.

One of the attorneys, Terry Gilbert, says the decision is a victory for free speech.

Lawyers for the protesters say 12 people still face aggravated disorderly conduct and obstruction charges in Cleveland Municipal Court.
 

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories