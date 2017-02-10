WKYC
Rosie O'Donnell changes Twitter pic to look like Steve Bannon

Associated Press , WKYC 7:01 AM. EST February 10, 2017

NEW YORK -- After saying she'd like to play President Donald Trump's controversial adviser Steve Bannon on "Saturday Night Live," comedienne Rosie O'Donnell has apparently changed her Twitter profile picture to make herself look like him.

O'Donnell's offer to play the chief strategist came after actress Melissa McCarthy's caustic portrayal of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on "SNL" last weekend.

O'Donnell's new Twitter picture appears to be a digitally altered picture of Bannon with her face replacing his.

O'Donnell and Trump have publicly feuded in the past, with Trump making derogatory comments about O'Donnell's looks and weight.

