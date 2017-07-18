Rosie O'Donnell sparks outrage with Trump-killing game

(Photo by Mike Coppola / Getty Images) (Photo: 2015 Getty Images)

Actress Rosie O'Donnell certainly knows how to push conservatives' buttons.

Now, she is drawing their ire by pushing her own button -- one that makes President Trump jump off a cliff.

"Push Trump Off A Cliff Again," O'Donnell tweeted Saturday in an apparent play on Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan. The tweet links to a game in which the player can, as O'Donnell says, make the president jump off a cliff, again and again.

Push Trump Off A Cliff Again https://t.co/YguB3aG8EP — ROSIE (@Rosie) July 15, 2017

Conservatives expressed outrage as O'Donnell's weekend tweet came to their attention.

Sean Hannity's blog referred to the game as "gross" and "sick."

"Sadly, violence has become an acceptable form of dissent for liberals these days," said a post on Young Conservatives.

