Russ Mitchell previews Cleveland mayoral race with Scene Magazine's Sam Allard

Sam Allard from Scene Magazine

WKYC 7:15 PM. EST November 07, 2017

CLEVELAND - On Tuesday, voters in Cleveland went to the polls to choose the city's next mayor. Incumbent Frank Jackson is seeking an unprecedented fourth term in office, facing off against Councilman Zack Reed. 

As we wait for the results, WKYC Channel 3 anchor Russ Mitchell sat down with Scene Magazine senior writer Sam Allard for some final thoughts on the race, including what Sam heard from voters he spoke with. 

Watch the entire interview in the player above. 

© 2017 WKYC-TV

