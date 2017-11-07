Russ Mitchell previews Cleveland mayoral race with Scene Magazine's Sam Allard

Scene Magazine's Sam Allard (left) talks with WKYC's Russ Mitchell. (Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - On Tuesday, voters in Cleveland went to the polls to choose the city's next mayor. Incumbent Frank Jackson is seeking an unprecedented fourth term in office, facing off against Councilman Zack Reed.

As we wait for the results, WKYC Channel 3 anchor Russ Mitchell sat down with Scene Magazine senior writer Sam Allard for some final thoughts on the race, including what Sam heard from voters he spoke with.

From @SceneSallard : At the polls Jackson voters citing Reed's DUI record/acceptance of police union endorsement as big reasons for voting Jackson..Reed voters saying the mayor "has been there too long" & the Lance Mason hiring as two reasons they are voting Reed. @wkyc — Russ Mitchell (@RussWKYC) November 8, 2017

Watch the entire interview in the player above.

