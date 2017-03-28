Sean Spicer tells reporter to stop shaking her head

(Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

For as long as he has held his job, Trump spokesman Sean Spicer has fielded questions about links between Trump and Russia.

And he's getting frustrated.

"If the president puts Russian salad dressing on his salad tonight, somehow that's a Russian connection," Spicer said at Tuesday's White House press briefing.

Spicer's comment came after being asked a question by journalist April Ryan about the perception of connections between the administration and Russia.

Spicer continued to critique Ryan's questions, telling her to "please stop shaking your head."

"It seems like you’re hell-bent on trying to make sure that whatever image you want to tell about this White House stays," he said.

In interviews after the briefing, Ryan said that, as a reporter, she could not ignore the ongoing Russia investigations, nor could she stop questions.

"Unfortunately, I was roadkill today," she said.

Copyright: USA TODAY