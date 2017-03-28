Secret Service detains man near White House

The White House (Photo: Pixabay)

WASHINGTON — The Secret Service detained a man near the White House on Tuesday after he made some "suspicious comments" and was carrying a package.

The man was taken into custody without incident around 10:15 a.m., the Secret Service said.

"Suspicious package investigation continues; suspect in custody!" the Secret Service said in a tweet.

The service shut down parts of Pennsylvania Avenue and the White House, and suspended tours in the wake of the incident.

"A male suspect approached a uniformed officer at 15th and Pennsylvania (Avenue) around 10:15 a.m. this morning," said a Secret Service official, speaking on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing. "He made suspicious comments and had a package. Officers then separated the individual and the package."

Suspicious package investigation continues; suspect in custody! pic.twitter.com/O25gr5B72f — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 28, 2017

USA Today