Sherrod Brown reads King letter on Senate floor

Ohio's two senators disagree on the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions to be President Trump's Attorney General. Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown plans to vote 'no.' Republican Sen. Rob Portman is expected to vote 'yes.' as he has on every Trump nominee so far.

But Brown took the Sessions dispute up a notch Wednesday morning.

A little background: On Tuesday night.Republican leaders cited arcane Senate debate rules to silence Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. She had been reading from a 1986 letter from Coretta Scott King, the widow of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., who opposed then-U.S. attorney Sessions' nomination for a federal judgeship.

Portman was among the Republicans who voted to silence Warren for "impugning the motives" of a fellow senator, a violation of Senate rules.

This morning Brown, along with other Democrats, took to the Senate floor to read King's letter.

“It’s a sad day for democracy when the words of Coretta Scott King are not allowed on the floor of the U.S. Senate,” Brown said. “If we allow open, honest debate to be silenced, we are not doing our jobs.”

So far neither Brown nor other Democrats who have read the letter have been censured.

