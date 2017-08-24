Son of ex-Ohio Gov. Celeste backs Democrat Betty Sutton

(Photo: Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (AP) - The son of former Ohio Gov. Richard Celeste is backing Democrat Betty Sutton in next year's race for Ohio governor.



Christopher Celeste said Wednesday he'll co-chair the ex-congresswoman's campaign. The Columbus entrepreneur sided with Sutton over three other announced Democrats and a fourth considering a run.



Celeste's father also is a Democrat.



Christopher Celeste attributed his decision to what he called Sutton's experience, political tenacity and creativity in solving tough problems.



His support allows Sutton to broaden her economic message after earning 20 labor organizations' endorsement.



Celeste has spent years helping create, lead or launch projects including political action committees, tech startups, e-commerce websites and small-scale neighborhood developments.



He emailed supporters that he believes Sutton can "enthuse" Democrats and attract independent and Republican voters. He says early fundraising is key.

