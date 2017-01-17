Three things to know about Cleveland's Jeff Johnson

Jeff Johnson (Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland city councilman Jeff Johnson is expected to announce that he's officially running for the city's top spot on Monday afternoon.

But before he makes his run for mayor official later today, take a quick look at a few things you should know.

His local ties run deep. Johnson, 58, was born in Cleveland, and his educational transcript is full of Northeast Ohio schools: he's a graduate of Collinwood High School, Kent State, and Case Western Reserve University's law school. According to his website, he's been a mediator in the city's prosecutor's office, city councilman, state senator, and also ran a consulting firm.

He's been convicted. In 1998, Johnson was convicted on federal corruption charges. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison. A 2009 Cleveland Magazine feature said the charges came after a "two-year FBI sting investigation."

"Neighborhoods first." In a media release, Johnson highlighted the importance of neighborhoods, adding "for too long, City Hall has ignored our great neighborhood and focused on the rich and powerful."

He outlined his mayoral platform in a sitdown with Cleveland.com, including plans to boost vocational programs in schools and helping the city's building and housing department.

