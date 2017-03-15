Tickets, accidents dot State. Rep. Wes Retherford's driving record

Rep. Wes Retherford, R-Hamilton (Photo: Provided to the Enquirer)

COLUMBUS - Rep. Wes Retherford says he won't be at work in Columbus this week.

“Due to present circumstances, I regretfully will be absent from session and all committee hearings in the Ohio House of Representatives for the remainder of the week," Retherford said in his first public statement since his arrest. "Out of respect for my family, I humbly ask for space and privacy as we move forward on this personal matter.”

Retherford, 33, was arrested early Sunday after he was found was found passed out in his truck in a McDonald’s drive-thru, 5500 Liberty Square Drive. The truck was still running and Retherford, a concealed handgun license holder, had a loaded pistol under the center armrest.

Retherford faces charges of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, a felony, and operating a vehicle while under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He has a hearing in Butler County Wednesday at 1 p.m. while colleagues vote on bills in the Ohio House. If convicted of the felony, Retherford would be precluded from serving as a state representative.

Retherford has no prior arrests for drunken driving but does have a slew of prior traffic charges, according to Bureau of Motor Vehicles' records first reported by the Dayton Daily News.

Retherford was involved in seven crashes between 2000 and 2011 and received seven speeding tickets between October 2005 and July 2014. They include:

July 9, 2014: 86 mph in a 65 mph zone in Fairborn

March 11, 2014: 97 mph in a 70 mph zone in Franklin County

Jan. 3, 2013: 74 mph in a 65 mph zone in Clinton County

Nov. 3, 2011: Crash in Hamilton County

May 16, 2011: Speeding in Florida

Feb. 19, 2009: Not wearing a seatbelt in Washington Courthouse

July 31, 2008: Crash in Butler County

March 16, 2007: Crash in Butler County

March 5, 2007: Crash in Butler County

Dec. 5, 2005: 80 mph in a 65 mph zone in Butler County

Oct. 16, 2005: 52 mph in a 40 mph zone in Hamilton

Oct. 18, 2005: 75 mph in a 55 mph zone in Hamilton

Aug. 9, 2004: Crash in Butler County

July 5, 2003: Not wearing a seatbelt in Hueston Woods State Park

Jan. 19, 2002: Equipment misuse in Butler County Juvenile Court

Feb. 26, 2002: Speeding in Butler County, a juvenile court case

Sept. 28, 2001: Equipment misuse in Butler County, a juvenile court case

Sept. 6, 2001: Crash in Butler County

April 26, 2000: Crash in Butler County with a failure to maintain control citation in juvenile court

