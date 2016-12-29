Trump dubious about sanctions on Russia for hacking

President-elect Donald Trump, along with boxing promoter Don King. (Photo: Don Emmert, AFP/Getty Images)

It's fair to say that Donald Trump is skeptical of the idea that Russia should be sanctioned for election-year hacking.

"I think we ought to get on with our lives," Trump told reporters late Wednesday at his Mar-a-Lago estate in South Florida.

Trump, who has disputed U.S. claims that Russia hacked the email accounts of Democratic Party officials in an effort to help him win the election, added that "I think that computers have complicated lives very greatly — the whole age of computer has made it where nobody knows exactly what is going on."

The Obama administration is reportedly planning a package of sanctions and other punishments designed to respond to Russia efforts to influence the election.

Trump, flanked by boxing promoter Don King, spoke with reporters as he hosted a dinner for friends and supporters at Mar-a-Lago.

The president-elect said he has not spoken with senators about the Russia issue. That includes Sen. Lindsey Graham. R-S.C., who has called for personal sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I don't know what he's doing — I haven't spoken to Senator Graham," Trump said. "As you know, he ran against me."