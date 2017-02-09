WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Close

Trump rages in ALL CAPS after appeals court rules against him

William Cummings, USA TODAY , WKYC 7:55 PM. EST February 09, 2017

President Trump wasted no time Thursday in responding to a federal appeals court decision rejecting the Justice Department's effort to reinstate his executive order barring immigration from seven Muslim nations.

 

 

Either the president's caps-lock button is stuck, or he is one angry commander in chief. According to netlingo.com, "When someone is TYPING AN ENTIRE SENTENCE IN CALL CAPITAL LETTERS, that person is SHOUTING. It is not proper netiquette to TYPE IN ALL CAPS, especially in email."

(© 2017 WKYC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories