Trump rages in ALL CAPS after appeals court rules against him

President Trump wasted no time Thursday in responding to a federal appeals court decision rejecting the Justice Department's effort to reinstate his executive order barring immigration from seven Muslim nations.

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

Either the president's caps-lock button is stuck, or he is one angry commander in chief. According to netlingo.com, "When someone is TYPING AN ENTIRE SENTENCE IN CALL CAPITAL LETTERS, that person is SHOUTING. It is not proper netiquette to TYPE IN ALL CAPS, especially in email."

(© 2017 WKYC)