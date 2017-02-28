Trump's address: Education

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Good Samaritan's quick action helps save life
-
Coyote attack in Lakewood
-
Shots fired in Cleveland SWAT standoff
-
Officer hurt in Cleveland SWAT standoff
-
Ambulance drivers complain of long work shifts
-
Morning weather forecast for February 28, 2017
-
Noon weather forecast for February 28, 2017
-
Report: Sex demanded for promotion at Kay, Jared
-
Ways to Save - Matt Granite
-
Kevin Love signs autographs at Cleveland Auto Show for Cavaliers fans
More Stories
-
Trump to Congress: 'The time for trivial fights is…Feb 28, 2017, 10:00 p.m.
-
REPORT: Andrew Bogut to sign with the Cleveland CavaliersFeb 28, 2017, 8:03 p.m.
-
FORECAST | March comes roaring inFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.