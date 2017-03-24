Trump sends condolence letter to Cleveland officer's family

(Photo: Evan Vucci, AP, Custom)

CLEVELAND (AP) - The family of a Cleveland police officer hit and killed on a freeway has received a letter of condolence from President Donald Trump.



Officer David Fahey's mother says the family was touched that the note from the president was personally written and not a form letter.



Fahey was killed on Interstate 90 in January while he was setting down flares after an earlier accident.



Authorities say the motorist arrested in the crash that killed Fahey had cocaine in his system. He's been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.



The officer's mother tells Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2mZxr5p) that Trump thanked her son for his service in the Navy and as a Cleveland officer.



