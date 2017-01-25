President Trump talks with reporters in the Oval Office on Jan. 24, 2017. (Photo: Evan Vucci, AP)

WASHINGTON — President Trump signed a series of immigration-related executive actions Wednesday, including efforts to build a wall on the Mexican border and to clamp down on so-called "sanctuary cities" that shield migrants in the country illegally.

Provisions in a pair of executive orders include cutting off federal funding for sanctuary cities that willingly become havens for migrants in the country illegally, as well as expansion of detention space for migrants who have been caught and being shipped back to their home countries, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said.

The signing ceremony took place during Trump's visit to the Department of Homeland Security headquarters in Washington.

Trump previewed the action in a tweet Tuesday night, saying, "Among many other things, we will build the wall!"

In an interview with ABC News, Trump claimed that construction of the wall will begin in "in months," and that the United States will soon commence talks with Mexico over his demand that it pay for the structure — a demand the Mexican government has consistently rejected.

"We'll be reimbursed at a later date from whatever transaction we make from Mexico," Trump told ABC in his first television interview as president. "I'm just telling you there will be a payment. It will be in a form, perhaps a complicated form."

Trump is scheduled to meet with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on Jan. 31.

Wednesday's moves are the first of what are likely to be many executive actions to roll back President Barack Obama's immigration policies, with more orders expected on refugees and status of people who immigrated to the United States as children.

"His priority is first and foremost focused on people who pose a threat to people in our country, to criminals, frankly," Spicer said. But on childhood arrivals, he said, Trump is "continuing to make sure that his Cabinet level team starts to organize and create a plan to move forward with respect to that issue."

Critics of Trump said his real target is immigration, period, and they vowed to contest his new orders.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said he was waiting to read Trump’s order. But the mayor was not ready to flinch.

“I want to be clear,” Emanuel said. “We’re going to stay a sanctuary city.”

The mayor, however, did not respond to questions from reporters about how Chicago would manage to weather a slashing of federal funding.

Contributing: Aamer Madhani

