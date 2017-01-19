Trump: 'The next time we're going to win the old-fashioned way'

President-elect Donald J. Trump speaks at the Indiana Society Ball to thank donors January 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump hasn't been sworn in yet, but he's already talking about how he'll win re-election in 2020.

At an inauguration eve candlelight dinner Thursday night, he told supporters and donors he plans to win re-election in 2020 "the old-fashioned way."

"We're going to win because we did so well because it was so overwhelming the thing that we did, because it was so beautiful how great our cabinet – all of whom are here tonight – how great our cabinet has performed," he said at a black-tie fundraiser dinner for his inaugural committee at Washington's Union Station. “We have a cabinet, I believe, the likes of which has never been appointed. There’s never been a cabinet like this."





In a speech filled with Trumpian superlatives, the president-elect dished out big helpings of praise to cabinet picks and senior advisers. “There’s not a pick that I don’t love," he said.

► Vice President-elect Mike Pence: “This is one of the greatest decisions I’ve ever made.”

► Retired general Mike Kelly, his nominee for secretary of Homeland Security: “Even before he gets there, they’re saying ‘Wow, what a difference.’ General Kelly is going to do an unbelievable job keeping us safe.”

► Retired general James Mattis, his nominee for secretary of Defense: "It was the shortest senatorial interview I’ve ever seen. I think they’re afraid of him actually.”

► Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and senior adviser: “If you can’t produce peace in the Middle East, nobody can.”

► Reince Priebus, his chief of staff: “Nobody knew how to pronounce his name. It’s a crazy name," he said, calling him an "unbelievable leader, an unbelievable talent.”

Trump predicted "amazing" weather for Friday's inauguration, but said he wouldn't mind if there's rain. "If it really pours tomorrow, that's O.K., because people will realize it's my real hair."

