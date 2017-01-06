Trump's pick, not Kasich's, named chair of Ohio GOP

Jane Timken (Photo: Provided)

COLUMBUS - This is no longer John Kasich's party.

Donald Trump's pick for Ohio Republican Party chairwoman took the helm Friday, after the Ohio governor's longtime ally failed to secure enough votes for his re-election, capping months of feuding between the former presidential rivals.

Under a deal reached Friday, Cincinnati native and Stark County resident Jane Timken, a Trump ally, was elected the state party's first female chairperson. Incumbent Chairman Matt Borges, a Kasich adviser, is stepping down into a chairman emeritus role.

Although the party was split nearly evenly, the result marked a victory of Trump over Kasich, both of whom were personally involved in the race for chairperson. In the end, Ohio Republicans delivered a rebuke of their governor, who refused to vote for Trump, and their incumbent chairman, who was vocal in his critiques of Trump during the general election.

They chose their next president over their governor. In two years, Kasich will no longer be governor, and Trump is likely still to be president.

Two rounds of voting Friday morning put the Ohio Republican Party's central committee at 33-32, Timken over Borges. (One member of the 66-member committee was out sick.) The winner needed 34 votes.

The committee took a recess, and Borges and Timken met in a side room with their spouses, the chairmen of the Republican parties in Franklin and Cuyahoga counties, and Trump's Ohio campaign chairman. Timken won the party's top spot after the deal was announced.

Borges' allies had been confident of having a healthy margin for re-election. After the first round of voting gave Timken the edge, Borges, seemingly shaken, promised to include Timken in his leadership team, saying it seemed many people wanted her involved. During the recess, Kasich himself apparently was whipping votes.

Overheard committee member Jim Simon on phone: "Governor, I understand what you're saying and I respect what you're saying." — Jessie Balmert (@jbalmert) January 6, 2017

While Borges and Timken were in the ring, the Ohio GOP chairman's fight was really between Kasich and Trump. The deal marks a victory for the president-elect over the Ohio governor, former primary rivals who have feuded for months. Kasich refused to vote for Trump, and incumbent Chairman Matt Borges, a longtime Kasich ally, was vocal in his critiques of Trump during the general election.

Kasich would not participate in the Republican National Convention in his home state that nominated Trump. He later refused to vote for Trump. Trump and his campaign staff attacked Kasich, calling him an embarrassment to the state. As late as Thursday, Trump made calls to several members of the Ohio GOP’s governing body to stump for Timken, and central committee members were shown this on Friday.

Both Borges and Timken initially supported Kasich’s bid for president, but Timken was quicker to jump on the Trump train. She hosted a fundraiser for Trump in August with her husband, Timken Steel Chief Executive Tim Timken.

Borges stood by Kasich, speaking out against Trump's policies and demeanor before ultimately backing him in the general election. Many Republicans thought Borges should have kept his mouth shut.

The voting group that on Friday was divided over the chairperson candidates was selected largely by Borges and other Kasich allies. They campaigned in 2012 to elect their supporters to the party's central committee precisely so that Kasich would have a group that backed his actions and priorities.

On Friday, that group showed itself willing to back someone else.