CLEVELAND - As his quest for re-election continues, Frank Jackson received a notable endorsement on Tuesday when U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge, who represents Ohio's 11th Congressional District and much of the Cleveland area, issued her support for the Cleveland mayor.

“Mayor Jackson has worked tirelessly on Cleveland’s transformation, and the results can be seen throughout the entire city,” Fudge said, before a group of supporters according to a statement. “But there is more work to be done, and it is critical that he and I continue our partnership to maintain this momentum and move Cleveland to the next level.”

Jackson, a Democrat, was first elected as Cleveland's mayor in 2005 and is now seeking his third re-election since. In the same statement, he showed gratitude for his support from Fudge, who has served as a member of Congress since 2008.

“Advancing an urban city like Cleveland is an effort that requires support and partnership from all levels of government,” Jackson said. “Congresswoman Fudge has been a great partner and a major champion of Cleveland, and she provides an important voice in Washington that produces immeasurable results.”

In addition to Fudge, Jackson has received endorsements from several members of Cleveland's City Council and the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party. He is currently one of 11 declared candidates heading into the Sept. 12 primary election, according to the Cuyahoga County.

