VERIFY: Donald Trump's Inaugural Speech

During his 16 minute Inaugural address, President Trump echoed many of the themes from his campaign.

From the plight of our middle class, to our over-commitments around the world.

But we wanted to know if his statements were accurate. So let's Verify this shall we?

The President said: "Our Education system is flush with cash...deprived of all knowledge."

He's right. The latest study by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development shows of the 35 most advanced countries in the world, only THREE spent more than the United States per student.

And as for results, we're 17th in math and reading, and 21st in science.

The President noted: "the crime and the gangs and the drugs....unrealized potential"

And that's true again.

While violent crime has dropped to about half of what it was in 1996, over the last three years it's risen by three and a half percent according to the FBI's latest statistics.

And finally from President Trump: "And spent trillions and trillions of dollars overseas while our infrastructure falls into disrepair and decay."

Again, he's right on the money.

According to the Congressional Research Service, the United States has spent more than $1.6 TRILLION dollars since 9/11 to fund the wars in the Middle East.

As for our infrastructure, The American Society of Civil Engineers gave the country a D+, saying we need to modernize.

So by our measure, 3 out of 3 claims that the President made during his address were true.

(© 2017 WKYC)