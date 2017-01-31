WATCH | CLE Mayor Frank Jackson will seek 4th term in office

Frank Jackson on income tax increase (Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - City of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is holding a press conference this evening to announce he will seek a fourth term in office.

Jackson announced the conference via Twitter Tuesday around 5:20 p.m.

Mayor Frank Jackson making an announcement regarding 2017 Mayoral Race. Media invited to Jerry Sue Thornton Center Lobby 2500 E.22 Street — Frank G. Jackson (@CleMayorJackson) January 31, 2017

