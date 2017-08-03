WATCH | Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson discusses mayoral race

WKYC
CLEVELAND - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is stopping by WKYC to sit down with Russ Mitchell.

Jackson is running for his fourth term as Cleveland's mayor against eight other candidates. He announced his re-election bid back in January.

If elected, he'd be the first Cleveland mayor to serve four terms.

