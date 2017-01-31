WATCH | Donald Trump announces Supreme Court pick

(Photo: Getty Images)

Donald Trump will announce his choice for Supreme Court live from the White House, Tuesday at 8 p.m.

According to USA Today, the address comes two days earlier than expected.

Careful not to disclose his choice, Trump did tell reporters that "unbelievably highly respected" and people will be "very impressed" by the selection.

USA Today also reported that Trump has narrowed down his selection from twenty-one to three in the passing weeks.

The finalists include Neil Gorsuch, Thomas Hardiman, and William Pryor.

The scheduling announcement came via Trump's Twitter feed:

I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. (W.H.) — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

