As LeBron James spent Thursday night eating dinner with his family, the Cavaliers’ MVP had his mind on politics.

The Akron-born basketball star recorded a two-minute video (watch below) thanking President Obama and his family for their eight years in office.

“You guys have been a true inspiration not only to myself, not only to my family, my kids, but to everybody,” James says in the video, which was posted to Uninterrupted.com. “To people that got dreams about wanting to become President of the United States or the First Lady or being in office when people saying that you can’t do something. You guys have set the standard on ‘you can.’”

James issued the message just hours before the presidency’s power transitions into the hands of Donald Trump.

“Barack, I just want to say thank you for just leading our country the best way you could every single day. Standing tall every single day no matter the ups and downs, no matter the circumstances, no matter how difficult things may have seemed or things may have been for our nation, you was always a staple. We truly appreciate it as a people. It’s sad to even think about you guys packing up and leaving the White House, man, because I remember the inauguration when you was going in. It seemed like it was just yesterday. You definitely left a place in history. You left a place in my life. You left a place in my family’s life. All I can say is thank you. Thank you to the Obama family. You guys are unbelievable. You guys are one-of-a-kind. I just want to say I’m happy to call you guys friends. So, thank you and enjoy your time off. Enjoy retirement.”

