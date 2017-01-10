WATCH | Obama speaks to the nation for the last time as president

(Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP)

President Obama will call on the American people to work together as citizens when he gives his farewell address Tuesday from his hometown of Chicago.

White House press secretary Josh Earnest said Friday that Obama would talk about his accomplishments, but that the address would be mostly "forward-looking."

The speech also is likely Obama's last chance to make a public appeal to save the achievements of his presidency, such as the Affordable Care Act, which Republicans have pledged to repeal.

First lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Biden will attend the speech.

A live stream of the President's address can be watched on-air, on the WKYC website, and the WKYC Facebook page, beginning at 9 p.m.