White House mum on reports Obama's dog bit guest

The White House on Friday chose not to confirm or deny a report the Obama family's Portuguese water dog Sunny bit a guest on the face at an event earlier this week.

Press Secretary Josh Earnest side-stepped the question in a Friday press briefing, saying, "I don't have a whole lot more light to shed on that particular situation."

He added he's not aware of a similar incident occurring in the past.

TMZ posted a story on Thursday saying Sunny bit an 18-year-old woman on the face during a White House visit on Monday. TMZ reported through "sources connected to the girl" that she was a family friend who tried to pet and kiss the dog. The website also posted a photo of the woman with a gash under her left eye. TMZ added the family's physician, "Checked her out and decided she needed stitches."

Multiple news sources reported the story on Thursday, most citing TMZ. USA TODAY contacted the White House but did not receive a response.

Earnest, however, said Sunny and the Obama family's other Portuguese water dog, Bo, represented America "quite well in their status as the First Dogs." Both pups will move out of the White House next week when President Obama leaves office.

"Both Bo and Sunny have been genuine ambassadors to the American people," said Earnest to a chuckling White House press corps. "Thousands of people have had the opportunity to interact, play with those dogs, pet with those dogs."

