Possible U: University of Akron using grant to keep local students in school

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Changing table drug drama
-
Trip to Disney far from magical
-
Barberton students pepper sprayed for extra credit
-
LED Energy Savings - The Deal Guy
-
Republic Services waste facility garbage trucks fire
-
First AM Weather for Thursday, May 18, 2017
-
Remains of Lakewood mother found
-
Lynna's Life Hacks
-
Prisoners and Puppies with a Purpose in Lorain
-
Cop by day MMA fighter by night
More Stories
-
Cleveland Cavaliers parting ways with General…Jun 19, 2017, 7:25 p.m.
-
FORECAST | Cooling down a bitFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
-
LeBron James reacts to news of David Griffin and Dan…Jun 19, 2017, 11:19 p.m.