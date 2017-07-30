Power back on at Cedar Point after outage

SANDUSKY - The power is back on at Cedar Point after the park experienced a brief power outage around 8:00 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses say some people got stuck on the rides.

A Cedar Point spokesperson says the outage was not isolated to just the park. About 9,000 First Energy customers were without power in the Sandusky area.

First Energy says a transmission line tripped, knocking out power for about 15 minutes.

