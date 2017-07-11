Preventing package thieves

(Photo: KCEN Editor)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - With the third annual Amazon Prime day under way, people are busy snagging the best online deals.

With hundreds of packages being delivered to doorsteps worldwide, it could invite unwanted guests to your home.

The advancement of technology over the past few decades has changed the way we do just about everything, including shopping.

But having millions of products just a click away from your doorstep can also potentially invite porch pirates to your home.

Jason Jiminez is the Director of Sales at CEO Communications in College Station and says if you have packages delivered to your home on a regular basis, you should be proactive to prevent theft.

"The majority of the time people call us is when they've had an issue or they have seen an issue in their neighborhood," said Jiminez.

Jiminez says installing a doorbell web camera, buying a digital lock box or making sure you are home when the packages arrive can also help reduce the risk of theft.

"If you don't have a security system or you're on a budget and can't afford one, let you neighbors know, have it delivered to a neighbor’s house that you know will be there, have a family member periodically go by and check throughout the day or just get a product that will do it all for you," said Jiminez.

In the case, you do suspect your package has been stolen, the postal service says to contact the provider as soon as possible with as many details regarding the item.

There's a tracking system through the postal service where you can track your mail pieces so you have a good idea of when that mail piece will be delivered to your home. So you can use those different features to assure yourself that it is coming today," said USPS Postal Inspector Stephaine Houston.



© 2017 KAGS-TV