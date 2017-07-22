Remains found in Elyria identified as missing teen Tierra Bryant

April 2, 2015: Tierra Bryant, 19, last seen on March 30. (Photo: Office of County Executive Armond Budish)

ELYRIA -- The skeletal remains found in a wooded area Thursday morning have been identified as Tierra Bryant, the Lorain County Coroner's Office confirmed.

Bryant was last seen in Middleburg Heights in 2015. A coroner's office official says that dental records comparisons and two visible tattoos were used to identify Bryant.

Additional studies are expected to be preformed on the remains, after which the body will be turned over to Bryant's family.

Because her remains were found in Lorain County, it's a Lorain County case and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner is not expected to be involved.

It's not clear yet how long she had been decomposing, but authorities searched the same area of Mussey Avenue in Elyria for weeks.

Rashad Hunt, 39, was reportedly the last person to see Bryant.

He was arrested in Sacramento in June on charges of voluntary manslaughter, felony assault, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse and obstructing official business.

According to court documents, Hunt was last known to be with Bryant at a Motel 6 in Middleburg Heights.

Hunt was arraigned earlier this month.

