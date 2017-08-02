Unidentified remains found where veteran went missing years ago

COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- Police are trying to identify the remains found in a Kennesaw subdivision. They made the disturbing find Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the remains were found in the 500 block of Farmbrook Trail in northern Cobb County. Detectives are working to get search warrants and begin the process of removing the remains for further investigation.

Wednesday morning the Cobb County Medical Examiner's office confirmed that the remains belong to a human.

They were found in the same location where 26-year-old veteran Chase Massner was last seen 3 years ago. It's also where Massner's friend used to live and the center of an exhaustive search back when the vet first disappeared in 2014.

More coverage:

► Chase Massner search ends; turns up area of 'high interest'

► Friends, family come together to help search for Chase Massner

► Still searching for missing vet Chase Massner

► 26-year-old Iraq War vet missing

Neighbors said the people who live there now asked the police to come out and search because they spotted something suspicious.

The reward information about his disappearance was recently upped to $10,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

© 2017 WXIA-TV