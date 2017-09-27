Report: Justin Timberlake 'finalizing' deal to perform at Super Bowl 52

MINNEAPOLIS - Justin Timberlake could possibly be Minneapolis' Super Bowl 52 halftime performer.

According to a report by Us Weekly, the pop star, who's currently working on his fifth solo album, is "finalizing" a deal to be the performer of the Super Bowl's halftime show on Feb. 4.

Is #JustinTimberlake returning to the Super Bowl halftime show? pic.twitter.com/xStXB3ymxY — Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 27, 2017

Timberlake's last halftime performance was in 2004 with Janet Jackson, which coined the term "nipplegate" after a wardrobe malfunction led to a record FCC fine.

According to the Us Weekly report, there are rumors swirling that Timberlake could bring a surprise performer -- such as the previously rumored headliner, Jay-Z -- but the magazine's insider says, "as of right now, it will just be Justin -- no surprise performers."

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake perform at half-time at Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium on Feb. 1, 2004 in Houston, TX. (Photo: JEFF HAYNES, 2004 AFP)

