Eagle Creek Fire suspect identified, fire likely started from misuse of fireworks

The Eagle Creek fire (photo: Oregon State Police)

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — Oregon State Police said the Eagle Creek Fire that stranded more than 150 hikers on the mountain Saturday night was human-caused, likely by the misuse of fireworks.

Police said they have identified a suspect.

All of the 153 hikers who were forced to spend the night in the mountains east of Portland, Oregon, after wildfires trapped them there Saturday night made it down the trail to safety Sunday.

Deputy Joel Ives said all of the hikers were accounted for. One hiker was taken out by ambulance for exhaustion and dehydration.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted by the Oregon State Police, U.S. Forest Service, Hood River Sheriff's Office, Hood River District Attorney's Office and fire personnel.

Many of the hikers had gone up the Eagle Creek Trail on Saturday to swim at the popular waterfalls and pools, but a fire broke out near the Columbia River Gorge trail about 90 miles (144 kilometers) east of Portland.

The blaze was burning on the Eagle Creek Trail, and the only other way out was longer and more difficult, and it was getting dark, so officials told them to spend the night near Tunnel Falls. Mountain Wave dropped supplies to the hikers.

Mountain Wave Search and Rescue president Russ Gubele said search and rescue teams headed up the second trail on Sunday morning and led the hikers out the 14 miles (22.5 kilometers) toward Wahtum Lake.

The first group made it out by about 10:30 a.m. and the last group by about 1 or 1:30 p.m.

"It's horribly smoky," Gubele said. "Ash is coming down. It's like a Mount Saint Helens eruption all over again."

Authorities say the wildfire grew to almost 5 square miles (13 square kilometers) by Sunday. A portion of the Eagle Creek Trail had been closed for weeks because of another fire that erupted July 4.

About 130 homes in Cascade Locks were under evacuation orders because of the flames from the more recent wildfire. A Red Cross shelter was set up at the Skamania County Fairgrounds, across the Columbia River in Stevenson, Washington.

On Saturday, 14 hikers were brought out and returned to Eagle Creek and three hikers were rescued by National Guard helicopter.

IMPORTANT PHONE NUMBERS

Inceweb general info about fire: 541-392-1631

Hood River County Evacuation information: 541-387-6941

