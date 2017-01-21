Reward money offered for info on Shaker Square bank robbed at gunpoint

(Photo: Cleveland FBI)

CLEVELAND, OHIO - Police are looking for four men who robbed a PNC Bank in Shaker Square on S. Moreland Boulevard Saturday around 1 p.m.

(Photo: Cleveland FBI)

All four were armed with what the Cleveland FBI describe as “long guns”, masked and wearing gloves when they entered the building.

According to the FBI, one suspect with a bag in his hands jumped over the counter and emptied two drawers of cash from the teller, who got on her knees after the suspect told her to.



One shot was fired into a wall behind the teller counter and customers were yelled at to get on the ground.



There were no physical injuries to anyone in the building.

Cleveland FBI say a witness saw a man driving with a “long gun” who got out of an orange Honda Element that then caught fire – it’s believed to have been torched.



Two men, including the one who got out of the car, both entered into another unknown vehicle, possibly a green or blue sedan-style type vehicle.



If you know anything about this robbery or recognize the suspects in the photos, you can provide anonymous tips to the Cleveland Division of the FBI by calling 216-522-1400 or to the Cleveland Division of Police 4th District.



Cleveland FBI say reward money is available for information leading to the identification of the responsible suspects that lead to successful prosecution. PNC Bank is offering an additional $10,000 reward.



All four men are believed to be in their early 20’s, armed and dangerous.

(© 2017 WKYC)