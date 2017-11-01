Riders on the Storm: Chris Cantergiani Video Blog 2

Channel 3 investigative producer Chris Cantergiani, who spent numerous hours embedded with local EMTs, recorded daily vdeo diaries of his experiences on the front lines of the battle against opioid addiction. In this compelling entry, Chris talks about seeing first-hand how the crisis is depleting resources, both medicinal and human.

WKYC 1:18 PM. EDT November 01, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories