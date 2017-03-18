RTA (Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Greater Cleveland’s RTA is now adding bus services to Edgewater Park every Saturday. The services at this stop began on Saturday at the eastern section of the park.



RTA says the buses will pull off the West Shoreway at the main entrance to the park on West 73rd Street then continue along the entrance ramp.

The Cleveland State line already makes trips to the western part of the park Monday through Saturday.

RTA is testing this service and says it may either be increased or discontinued, depending on how many people ride the bus on this new route.

This new service at Edgewater Park’s eastern section is part of the change of services that began on March 12 when a total of 21 route timetables were set for the Cleveland State Line.

